Innovent Biologics: China Oks Selpercatinib NDA For Treatment Of RET-driven Lung And Thyroid Cancers

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics said that the National Medical Products Administration or NMPA of China has approved the New Drug Application or NDA for selpercatinib (40mg & 80mg capsules) for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC with a rearranged during transfection or RET gene fusion, adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic medullary thyroid cancer or MTC with a RET mutation who require systemic therapy, and adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic thyroid cancer or TC with a RET gene fusion who require systemic therapy and who are radioactive iodine-refractory.

Selpercatinib is a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor that was discovered and developed by Eli Lilly and Company.

Selpercatinib was globally the first RET inhibitor granted accelerated approval by the FDA in May 2020,under the brand name Retevmo. In November 2021, the NDA for selpercatinib was accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation of NMPA in China and was granted priority review to expedite the review process.

Selpercatinib was evaluated in the Phase I/II LIBRETTO-001 study, the largest clinical trial ever reported in patients with RET-driven cancers. The major efficacy outcome measures were confirmed overall response rate and duration of response.

