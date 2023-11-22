Innovent Announced China's NMPA Accepts NDA For Taletrectinib

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics, Inc. (IVBXF) and AnHeart Therapeutics have recently announced that their New Drug Application (NDA) for taletrectinib has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China.

Taletrectinib is a next-generation oral, ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), which has shown promising results in treating adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had received previous treatment with ROS1 TKIs.

The NDA acceptance was based on the positive results obtained from the Phase 2 TRUST-I trial, a multicenter, open-label, single-arm trial that evaluated taletrectinib in Chinese ROS1-positive NSCLC patients.

The trial demonstrated the effectiveness of taletrectinib in treating ROS1-positive NSCLC, and the results were presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) in 2023.

