News & Insights

Markets

Innovent Announced China's NMPA Accepts NDA For Taletrectinib

November 22, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics, Inc. (IVBXF) and AnHeart Therapeutics have recently announced that their New Drug Application (NDA) for taletrectinib has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China.

Taletrectinib is a next-generation oral, ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), which has shown promising results in treating adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had received previous treatment with ROS1 TKIs.

The NDA acceptance was based on the positive results obtained from the Phase 2 TRUST-I trial, a multicenter, open-label, single-arm trial that evaluated taletrectinib in Chinese ROS1-positive NSCLC patients.

The trial demonstrated the effectiveness of taletrectinib in treating ROS1-positive NSCLC, and the results were presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.