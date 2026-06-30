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Innovent And Lilly Join Forces To Broaden Verzenios Reach In China

June 30, 2026 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics, Inc. (HKEX: 01801) and Eli Lilly (LLY) have signed a commercialization agreement for Verzenios in mainland China, aiming to expand access to the breast cancer therapy across approved indications. Under the deal, Innovent will handle importation, marketing, and distribution, while Lilly will continue manufacturing and product development.

Verzenios, a CDK4 & 6 inhibitor, is approved in China for hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative early and advanced breast cancer in combination with endocrine therapies. It was first added to China's National Reimbursement Drug List in 2021 and renewed in 2025, ensuring broad coverage for patients nationwide.

The agreement brings together Innovent's oncology commercialization network and Lilly's product development expertise, with the goal of expanding access to Verzenios for breast cancer patients in China.

LLY has traded between $623.78 and $1,238.00 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $1,229.93, up 1.81%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1,231.00, up 0.15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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