Innovent : Phase 2 Study Of Picankibart In Chinese Patients With Psoriasis Meets Primary Goal

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. (IVBXF.OB) said that a phase 2 study of picankibart in Chinese patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis met primary endpoint. Picankibart is a recombinant anti-interleukin 23p19 subunit antibody injection.

A total of 250 subjects were randomized 1:1:1:1:1 to receive 50 mg (once at week 0, 4, then every 12 weeks), 100mg (once at week 0, 4, then every 12 weeks), 100mg (once at week 0, 4, then every 8 weeks), 200mg (once at week 0, 4, then every 12 weeks) of picankibart or placebo. To date, a total of 245 subjects (98.0%) have completed the primary endpoint at week 16, and a total of 236 subjects (94.4%) have completed the visit at week 28.

Clinical study results showed that 50-200mg picankibart administered every 12 or 8 weeks significantly improved the skin lesions and quality of life of subjects with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, demonstrating the significant improvement effect at long-dose interval.

