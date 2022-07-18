Innovent : Phase 2 Study Of Mazdutide In Chinese Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Meets Main Goal

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. (IVBXF.OB) said Monday that a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo and dulaglutide-controlled phase 2 study of mazdutide (IBI362) in Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes met the primary endpoint.

Mazdutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist.

The study was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of mazdutide in Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled by lifestyle intervention with or without stable metformin for at least 3 months.

A total of 252 patients were randomized to receive 3.0 mg, 4.5 mg, 6.0 mg of mazdutide, placebo or dulaglutide 1.5 mg subcutaneously once-weekly for 20 weeks, including a 4 or 8 week' titration period. The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in HbA1c after 20-week treatment compared with placebo. The mean duration of diabetes ranged from 4.0 to 5.7 years and the mean baseline HbA1c ranged from 7.94% to 8.16% across different dose groups.

The company noted that all doses of mazdutide significantly reduced HbA1c levels, compared with placebo. The proportion of patients with HbA1c less than 7.0% at week 20 were 62.8% (3.0 mg), 74.4% (4.5 mg) and 78.3% (6.0 mg) for mazdutide, 69.8% for dulaglutide 1.5 mg and 20.0% for placebo.

The company stated that Mazdutide reduced body weight in a dose-dependent manner. The proportion of patients achieving HbA1c less than 7.0% and body weight reduction of 5% or more from baseline to week 20 was 52.2% for mazdutide 6.0 mg, 14.0% for dulaglutide 1.5 mg and 0% for placebo.

Meanwhile, mazdutide reduced fasting blood glucose, postprandial blood glucose, blood pressure, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglycerides, and improved insulin sensitivity, providing comprehensive benefits to patients.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.