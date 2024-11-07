Innovax Holdings Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Innovax Holdings Limited (HK:2680) has released an update.

Innovax Holdings Limited has appointed Mr. Kwong Hon Nan Eric as an independent non-executive director, confirming his independence and lack of financial ties with the company or its subsidiaries. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening the company’s governance and aligning with the listing rules.

