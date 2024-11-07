News & Insights

Stocks

Innovax Holdings Strengthens Board with New Appointment

November 07, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Innovax Holdings Limited (HK:2680) has released an update.

Innovax Holdings Limited has appointed Mr. Kwong Hon Nan Eric as an independent non-executive director, confirming his independence and lack of financial ties with the company or its subsidiaries. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening the company’s governance and aligning with the listing rules.

For further insights into HK:2680 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.