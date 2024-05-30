Innovax Holdings Rebounds to Profitability

Innovax Holdings Limited (HK:2680) has released an update.

Innovax Holdings Limited has reported a turnaround to profitability with a consolidated net profit of HK$1,775,000 for the year ended 29 February 2024, compared to a loss of HK$6,577,000 in the previous year. The earnings per share have also reflected this positive shift, with a current figure of 0.44 HK cents up from a loss of 1.64 HK cents. This financial recovery comes despite a decrease in total revenue from HK$45,535,000 to HK$32,727,000 within the same period.

