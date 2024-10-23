News & Insights

Innovax Holdings Approves Share Consolidation Amid Strong Support

Innovax Holdings Limited (HK:2680) has released an update.

Innovax Holdings Limited has successfully passed a resolution for a share consolidation, converting every ten shares into one, with overwhelming shareholder support at a recent extraordinary general meeting. This consolidation aims to streamline the company’s share structure, and it will take effect on October 25, 2024. Investors are advised to review the details regarding trading arrangements and exchange of share certificates.

