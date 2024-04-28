Innovators Big Innovations in Buffer ETFs

Innovator Capital Management, a pioneer in defined outcome ETFs, announced the launch of a groundbreaking ETF designed to provide investors with exposure to the equity market while ensuring a complete buffer against losses. The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF aims to match the upside return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, symbolized by SPY, with a cap of 16.62%, while safeguarding against losses from SPY over a two-year outcome period.

Graham Day, the Chief Investment Officer, emphasized the surge in investor interest towards safer options like bank deposits and Treasuries amidst market concerns, hence the necessity for a low-risk market reentry strategy. Innovator's objective with the new fund is to offer clients a means to remain invested in the market with robust risk management, extending their buffer ETF range, which previously spanned buffer levels from 9% to 30%.

Since introducing the world's first buffer ETFs in August 2018, Innovator has witnessed competitors such as First Trust and, more recently, BlackRock, entering the fray with their versions. While the new strategy may not immediately entice investors due to its slightly higher risk and cost, Innovator anticipates competition with traditional cash-like instruments, highlighting the potential tax advantages alongside increased upside potential and complete downside protection.

Finsum: A full 100% buffer could be a major innovation in the risk mitigation space for ETFs.

