Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (Symbol: FFTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.05, changing hands as high as $36.08 per share. Innovator IBD 50 shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FFTY's low point in its 52 week range is $25.2709 per share, with $41.5035 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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