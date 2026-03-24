Innovator Equity ETF (AAPR) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to April 2026 AAPR is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 15.2% from its 52-week low price of $24.93 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

AAPR in Focus

It provides investors with returns that match the upside price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, up to the upside cap of 18.00%, while providing a buffer against 100% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust losses, over the period from April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2026. The product charges 79 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Defined Outcome ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

AAPR ETF offers investors a structured way to gain equity exposure with built-in downside protection, which makes it attractive in volatile markets. Amid growing uncertainty across the global supply chain due to the intensifying Middle East conflict, investors are increasingly turning to protective ETFs such as AAPR, a trend that has likely helped the fund reach a new 52-week high.

More Gains Ahead?

AAPR may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 9.28 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.