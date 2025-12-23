Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Soars 9.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) shares rallied 9.8% in the last trading session to close at $18.23. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 85.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Innovative Solutions & Support reported its fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 results recently. The company’s sales were $22.2 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 44.6%. The company’s earnings were 39 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year growth of 116.7%. The announcement improved confidence in the market and raised investor demand for the stock.

ISSC plays an important role in aircraft modernization and retrofit programs across global aviation markets. Its ability to handle design, manufacturing, installation and support in-house helps customers reduce complexity and complete upgrades faster. The company’s new Liberty Flight Deck, a customizable cockpit solution for commercial, cargo, business and military aircraft, is expected to support future growth and strengthen its market position.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +75%. Revenues are expected to be $18.29 million, up 14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Innovative Solutions and Support, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 133.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ISSC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Innovative Solutions and Support belongs to the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, Woodward (WWD), closed the last trading session 3% higher at $315.2. Over the past month, WWD has returned 16.5%.

For Woodward, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +6.2% over the past month to $1.64. This represents a change of +21.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Woodward currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.