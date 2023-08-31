Innovative Solutions And Support (ISSC) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Innovative Solutions And Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.17% from the latest reported closing price of 7.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovative Solutions And Support. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISSC is 0.04%, a decrease of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.06% to 4,306K shares. The put/call ratio of ISSC is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WealthTrust Axiom holds 769K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISSC by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 409K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISSC by 7.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 353K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISSC by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 144K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISSC by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Innovative Solutions And Support Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Autothrottle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

