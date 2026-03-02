Is Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 68 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISSC's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ISSC has gained about 37% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 12.7% on average. This shows that Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Karman Holdings Inc. (KRMN). The stock is up 20.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Karman Holdings Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.7% so far this year, so ISSC is performing better in this area. Karman Holdings Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. and Karman Holdings Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

