Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Innovative Solutions and Support's (NASDAQ:ISSC) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Innovative Solutions and Support's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Innovative Solutions and Support is:

17% = US$3.4m ÷ US$20m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Innovative Solutions and Support's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Innovative Solutions and Support seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 10%. Probably as a result of this, Innovative Solutions and Support was able to see a decent growth of 16% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing Innovative Solutions and Support's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 19% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:ISSC Past Earnings Growth June 30th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Innovative Solutions and Support fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Innovative Solutions and Support Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Innovative Solutions and Support's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Innovative Solutions and Support.

