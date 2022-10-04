Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) insiders sold US$5.1m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Innovative Solutions and Support

The insider, Norman Pessin, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.3m worth of shares at a price of US$9.02 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$8.66. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 392.96k shares for US$3.4m. But insiders sold 571.38k shares worth US$5.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Innovative Solutions and Support shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:ISSC Insider Trading Volume October 4th 2022

Innovative Solutions and Support Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Innovative Solutions and Support. In total, insider Norman Pessin sold US$4.3m worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note insiders bought US$3.4m worth of shares , as previously mentioned . Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Innovative Solutions and Support

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Innovative Solutions and Support insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$31m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Innovative Solutions and Support Tell Us?

The stark truth for Innovative Solutions and Support is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Innovative Solutions and Support makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Innovative Solutions and Support you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

