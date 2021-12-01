Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) insiders sold US$1.1m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Innovative Solutions and Support

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Roger Carolin, for US$229k worth of shares, at about US$8.06 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$6.64). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Innovative Solutions and Support didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ISSC Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Insider Ownership of Innovative Solutions and Support

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Innovative Solutions and Support insiders own about US$37m worth of shares. That equates to 32% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Innovative Solutions and Support Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Innovative Solutions and Support insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Innovative Solutions and Support insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Innovative Solutions and Support has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

