Innovative Solutions Aligns CEO Incentives with Stock Performance

November 22, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

An update from Innovative Solutions And Support ( (ISSC) ) is now available.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has granted CEO Shahram Askarpour a notable performance stock unit award, allowing him to earn shares if the company’s stock hits specific price targets over four years. The award vests in three stages, with prices set at $10, $12, and $14. Unvested units are forfeited if employment ends, but they may vest early if a change in control occurs and thresholds are met. This incentive aligns leadership with shareholder interests, driving company performance.

