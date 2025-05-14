INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP Earnings Results: $ISSC Reports Quarterly Earnings

INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP ($ISSC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, beating estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $21,940,000, beating estimates of $14,513,070 by $7,426,930.
INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP Insider Trading Activity
INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP insiders have traded $ISSC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER HARBORNE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 313,124 shares for an estimated $3,494,807.
INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 302,850 shares (+240.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,586,338
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 150,208 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,282,776
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 119,622 shares (+201.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $752,422
- UBS GROUP AG removed 117,169 shares (-45.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $736,993
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 97,600 shares (+20.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $613,904
- OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP added 83,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $523,328
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 80,585 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $506,879
