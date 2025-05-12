INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP Earnings Preview: Recent $ISSC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP ($ISSC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $14,513,070 and earnings of $0.12 per share.
INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP Insider Trading Activity
INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP insiders have traded $ISSC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER HARBORNE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 313,124 shares for an estimated $3,494,807.
INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 302,850 shares (+240.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,586,338
- UBS GROUP AG added 209,772 shares (+434.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,791,452
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 150,208 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,282,776
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 78,828 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $673,191
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 75,100 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $641,353
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 71,427 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $609,986
- MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 59,940 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $377,022
