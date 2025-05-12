INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP Earnings Preview: Recent $ISSC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP ($ISSC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $14,513,070 and earnings of $0.12 per share.

INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP Insider Trading Activity

INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP insiders have traded $ISSC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER HARBORNE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 313,124 shares for an estimated $3,494,807.

INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of INNOVATIVE SOLTNS & SUPP stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

