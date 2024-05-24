News & Insights

Innovative Pharma Biotech’s Strategic Bond Resolutions Passed

May 24, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech (HK:0399) has released an update.

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited announced the successful passage of resolutions at their Special General Meeting held on May 24, 2024, with shareholders approving the issue of new convertible bonds and amendment of existing ones. The adoption of these resolutions signifies a pivotal step in the company’s financial strategy, potentially influencing investor interest and stock performance.

