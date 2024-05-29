Innovative Partnership Targets Cheaper Green Methanol

Jericho Energy Ventures (TSE:JEV) has released an update.

Jericho Energy Ventures heralds a pioneering step in the renewable energy sector with its portfolio company, Supercritical, partnering with HAMR Energy to potentially slash renewable methanol production costs by 20% through innovative green hydrogen technology. Funded by the Australia-UK Renewable Hydrogen Innovation Partnership, this collaboration aims to stimulate the commercialization of high-efficiency methanol systems by 2030, leveraging ultra-high pressure electrolysis to improve system efficiency and reduce capital and operational expenses.

For further insights into TSE:JEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.