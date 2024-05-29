News & Insights

Innovative Partnership Targets Cheaper Green Methanol

May 29, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Jericho Energy Ventures (TSE:JEV) has released an update.

Jericho Energy Ventures heralds a pioneering step in the renewable energy sector with its portfolio company, Supercritical, partnering with HAMR Energy to potentially slash renewable methanol production costs by 20% through innovative green hydrogen technology. Funded by the Australia-UK Renewable Hydrogen Innovation Partnership, this collaboration aims to stimulate the commercialization of high-efficiency methanol systems by 2030, leveraging ultra-high pressure electrolysis to improve system efficiency and reduce capital and operational expenses.

