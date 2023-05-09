Innovative Industrial's (IIPR) Q1 Adjusted FFO Beats Estimates

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.25, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. This also marked growth of 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.



This cannabis-focused industrial REIT generated total revenues of $76.1 million in the quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70.8 million and marked an 18% increase from the prior-year quarter.



Reflecting the positive sentiments of investors, IIPR shares rose 2.5% in the after-hours trading on Monday.



Acquisitions and leasing of new properties, additional building infrastructure allowances provided to tenants at some properties that resulted in increases in the base rent, tenant reimbursements as well as contractual rental escalations at certain properties helped quarterly revenues to increase year over year.



For the first quarter of 2023, the rent collection for Innovative Industrial's operating portfolio was 98%. However, it experienced a 32.8% increase in expenses.



During the quarter, IIPR acquired an industrial property in Ohio for $20.1 million, which is expected to comprise 157,000 square feet upon the completion of development. It executed a long-term lease with Battle Green Holdings, LLC.



Also, Innovative Industrial acquired a 58,000-square-foot operational cannabis cultivation facility in Pennsylvania in a long-term sale-leaseback transaction with a subsidiary of TILT Holdings Inc. for $15.0 million. IIPR sold a portfolio of four properties in California previously leased to the affiliates of Medical Investor Holdings, LLC for $16.2 million.



On the balance sheet front, as of Mar 31, 2023, the company had 12% debt to total gross assets, with roughly $2.6 billion in total gross assets. It has no secured debt and no debt maturities until May 2026 other than the $4.4 million principal amount of 3.75% Exchangeable Senior Notes in 2024. Its debt service coverage ratio is 16.2.



Innovative Industrial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are VICI Properties VICI, Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) and Stag Industrial STAG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ current-year FFO per share is pegged at $2.13.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rexford Industrial’s 2023 FFO per share stands at $2.19.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stag Industrial’s ongoing year’s FFO per share is pegged at $2.25.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

