Innovative Industrial Properties's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $24.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, IIPR.PRA was trading at a 1.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.34% in the "REITs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for IIPR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IIPR) are up about 1.3%.

