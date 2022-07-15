Innovative Industrial Properties Slips 11%

(RTTNews) - Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR), dealing in properties related to cannabis facilities, are sliding more than 11 percent in tandem with falling valuations of cannabis space. The shares touched a year-to-date low.

The stock is currently at $98.04, down 11.66 percent from the previous close of $111.26 on a volume of 510,198. The shares have traded in a range of $95.07-$288.02 on average volume of 300,177.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.