(RTTNews) - Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) shares are declining more than 14 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a decline from January 17.

Currently, shares of the real estate company with a focus on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry are at $94.78, down 14.52 percent from the previous close of $110.88 on a volume of 321,628.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.