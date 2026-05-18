Innovative Industrial Properties' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $23.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.05% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, IIPR.PRA was trading at a 5.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.99% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of IIPR.PRA shares, versus IIPR:

Below is a dividend history chart for IIPR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IIPR) are up about 0.4%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.