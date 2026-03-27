Innovative Industrial Properties' Series A Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/31/26

Below is a dividend history chart for IIPR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) makes up 6.50% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding IIPR).
In Friday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IIPR) are down about 1.3%.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.