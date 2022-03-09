Innovative Industrial Properties' Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $31.79 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.75% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IIPR.PRA was trading at a 31.96% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 2.80% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for IIPR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) is currently down about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IIPR) are up about 3.3%.

