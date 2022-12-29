Innovative Industrial Properties' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $28.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IIPR.PRA was trading at a 14.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.49% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for IIPR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IIPR) are up about 2.8%.

