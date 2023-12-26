Innovative Industrial Properties' Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $25.86 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IIPR.PRA was trading at a 6.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.96% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of IIPR.PRA shares, versus IIPR:
Below is a dividend history chart for IIPR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) is currently up about 2.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IIPR) are up about 1.6%.
