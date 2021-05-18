Innovative Industrial Properties' Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $34.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.39% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IIPR.PRA was trading at a 38.76% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.27% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of IIPR.PRA shares, versus IIPR:

Below is a dividend history chart for IIPR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IIPR) are up about 0.4%.

