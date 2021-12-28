Innovative Industrial Properties Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 12/30/21, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 1/14/22. As a percentage of IIPR.PRA's recent share price of $32.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.72%, so look for shares of IIPR.PRA to trade 1.72% lower — all else being equal — when IIPR.PRA shares open for trading on 12/30/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.75%, which compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIPR.PRA shares, versus IIPR:

Below is a dividend history chart for IIPR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) is currently off about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IIPR) are up about 2.1%.

