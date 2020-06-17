Markets
IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Raises Dividend by 6%

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Times may be tough for marijuana companies, but Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) isn't letting that trend deter it from hiking its dividend. On Tuesday, the real estate investment trust (REIT) announced that its next quarterly common stock dividend will be $1.06 per share, up from the $1 per share it paid in April.

The new dividend will be distributed on July 15 to investors of record as of June 30. At the most recent closing stock price, it would yield nearly 4.3%.

A marijuana plant in a corporate cultivation facility.

Image source: Getty Images.

As a REIT, Innovative, which specializes in owning properties used by cannabis companies, is required to pay out at least 90% of its net profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. Since going public at the end of 2016, it has raised its payout seven times (including this most recent boost) from an initial $0.15 per share to the present level. Lately, the company has also been consistent in booking profits on the bottom line, a rare feat in the cannabis industry.

Innovative benefits from being the only specialty cannabis REIT on the market. Its tenants include some of the best-known and active marijuana companies, with which it frequently enters into sale-leaseback transactions (in which it purchases such a business's property, then turns around and leases it back to seller).

On Tuesday, Innovative shares ended the day almost 3% higher, exceeding the gains of the major stock market indexes.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For
A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.

And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IIPR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular