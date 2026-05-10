Innovative Industrial Properties Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $69 million and adjusted funds from operations of $53.4 million, or $1.88 per share, as executives said the company is working to stabilize its cannabis real estate portfolio, refinance a near-term bond maturity and position itself for growth amid changes in federal cannabis policy.

Executive Chairman Alan Gold said the quarter represented “a strong start to the year,” citing leasing progress and recent capital-raising activity. He said persistent inflation, elevated interest rates and broader macroeconomic headwinds continued to challenge the operating environment, but added that the company has focused on portfolio optimization, disciplined capital allocation and maintaining balance sheet flexibility.

“We have been active on the debt and equity capital raising front, raising $128 million of gross proceeds year to date,” Gold said. He added that the company was working on several additional secured and unsecured financing transactions totaling nearly $130 million, including a $56.5 million financing at an 8.75% rate that the company expected to fund that day.

Revenue rises from fourth quarter as company addresses bond maturity

Chief Financial Officer David Smith said first-quarter revenue rose 3.5% from the fourth quarter, primarily due to $3.2 million of payments received from PharmaCann. He also noted the company received $1.5 million during the quarter in settlement of remaining unpaid administrative rents due from the Gold Flora receivership.

AFFO of $53.4 million, or $1.88 per share, was in line with the fourth quarter of 2025, according to Smith.

Smith said addressing the company’s bond maturity this month has been “a key focus.” Year to date, Innovative Industrial Properties raised $128 million of gross capital, consisting of $72 million of preferred equity, $36 million of common equity and $20 million of secured debt through a recently closed three-year secured term loan with a fixed rate of 9%.

Smith said the additional financings under discussion would carry a blended rate of just over 8%, based on current terms, though he cautioned that the transactions remain subject to contingencies and may not be completed on the terms contemplated or at all.

As of March 31, the company had total liquidity of approximately $177 million, including $89 million of cash and $87.5 million of availability under revolving credit facilities. Smith said the company’s debt service coverage ratio exceeded 11 times, while net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.1 times.

Executives call cannabis rescheduling a major industry development

Gold and President and CEO Paul Smithers emphasized federal cannabis policy developments as a key topic for the company and its tenants. Gold said the administration’s recent action regarding the medical cannabis market represented “a major milestone for the industry” and “a clear sign of continued progress at the federal level.”

Smithers said the Department of Justice and acting attorney general issued a final order moving FDA-approved cannabis products and cannabis produced by state-licensed medical operators to Schedule III. He called it “the most significant development affecting our business since our founding in 2016.”

According to Smithers, the action eliminates the burden of Section 280E for qualifying medical operators, may create an opportunity for retrospective tax relief and establishes an expedited DEA registration process for medical operators. He also said the DEA restarted the broader hearing process on whether marijuana as a category should move to Schedule III, with hearings set to begin June 29 under an expedited timeline.

In response to analyst questions, Smithers said the DOJ order currently applies to licensed medical-use operators and that all of the company’s operators hold medical licenses. He said the order requested Treasury guidance on the retroactive effect of Section 280E for medical and adult-use businesses.

Smithers also said rescheduling does not address interstate commerce, banking or up-listing, and he does not expect interstate commerce until broader legalization, which he said the company believes is “many years out.”

Leasing activity advances across challenged assets

The company said it signed new leases at four properties totaling approximately 331,000 square feet during the quarter. Chief Investment Officer Ben Regin said that year to date, Innovative Industrial Properties executed new leases totaling 389,000 square feet across five properties in California, Illinois and Ohio, and completed the sale of a dispensary in Arizona.

Regin said the company has made progress stabilizing assets tied to former tenant issues involving Gold Flora, PharmaCann and 4Front. All three former Gold Flora properties, totaling 330,000 square feet, are now leased. Those include a 70,000-square-foot Palm Springs property leased in November 2025, a 204,000-square-foot Desert Hot Springs property leased in January 2026 and a 56,000-square-foot Palm Springs property leased in March 2026.

For former 4Front properties, Regin said the company has reached tentative agreements with prospective new tenants for all four properties, representing approximately 488,000 square feet across Illinois, Washington and Massachusetts. Those agreements remain subject to diligence and licensing approvals and are expected to take effect after receivership proceedings conclude, which the company currently expects later this year.

For former PharmaCann assets, Regin said the company executed a March lease for a 66,000-square-foot property in Dwight, Illinois, with Grown Rogue, a publicly traded multistate operator new to the company’s tenant roster. In April, it executed a lease for a 58,000-square-foot Ohio property with Curaleaf, a public multistate operator and longtime tenant partner.

Regin said the company also executed a non-binding letter of intent for a 234,000-square-foot facility in New York and is negotiating leases for other assets, including a 71,000-square-foot property in North Adams, Massachusetts, and a 270,000-square-foot property in Pennsylvania where it regained possession on April 15. He cautioned that there is no assurance those talks will lead to definitive leases.

The company’s 157,000-square-foot property in Columbus, Ohio, remains leased to Battle Green, which Regin said defaulted on its lease obligations in March. He said the company is enforcing its rights, including eviction proceedings and remedies under applicable guarantees.

IQHQ investment remains part of diversification strategy

Gold said the company continues to view its investment in IQHQ as a “compelling strategic opportunity” and an extension of its platform. The company has funded $175 million of its $270 million commitment, with $95 million remaining to be funded over time.

Regin said the life science real estate market is showing signs of stabilization and improving momentum in 2026, citing recent reports from CBRE and Colliers that indicate demand has held near pre-pandemic levels while equity performance and venture funding support a more constructive growth backdrop. He also said elevated vacancy from prior supply remains a factor, but new development has fallen sharply and the pipeline is at historically low levels.

Asked about the potential balance between cannabis and life science over the next several years, Gold said it was difficult to answer, but said the company is positioned to be opportunistic in “two growing industries” that may support shareholder growth.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators in the regulated U.S. cannabis industry. The company’s portfolio includes greenhouse facilities, indoor cultivation sites, processing and distribution centers, and other purpose-built properties designed to meet stringent regulatory and operational requirements. By structuring long-term net leases, Innovative Industrial Properties provides its tenants with capital to expand and modernize their operations while maintaining stable, predictable rental income streams.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Innovative Industrial Properties was the first publicly traded REIT in the medical-cannabis sector.

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