Innovative Industrial Properties price target lowered to $118 from $120 at Piper Sandler

November 08, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) to $118 from $120 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. While it’s easy to see the cash flow benefits of re-scheduling cannabis to 3 from 1, as it would remove the 280E IRS prohibition, Piper believes the lack of SAFE Banking actually helps the industry by imposing financial restraints, the firm told investors in a research note.

