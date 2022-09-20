Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:IIPR) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Innovative Industrial Properties' (NYSE:IIPR) stock increased significantly by 6.3% over the past week. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Innovative Industrial Properties' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Innovative Industrial Properties is:

6.8% = US$134m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Innovative Industrial Properties' Earnings Growth And 6.8% ROE

On the face of it, Innovative Industrial Properties' ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 6.6%, we may spare it some thought. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that Innovative Industrial Properties' net income grew significantly at a rate of 67% over the last five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Innovative Industrial Properties' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same period.

NYSE:IIPR Past Earnings Growth September 20th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Innovative Industrial Properties''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Innovative Industrial Properties Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Innovative Industrial Properties has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 84%. This means that it has only 16% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above.

Besides, Innovative Industrial Properties has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 83%.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Innovative Industrial Properties has some positive aspects to its business. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

