Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:IIPR) insiders who sold earlier this year may be offered solace in this recent price drop

Despite the fact that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:IIPR) value has dropped 5.7% in the last week insiders who sold US$6.2m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. The average selling price of US$204 is still lower than the current share price, or in other words, insiders would have been better off holding on to their shares.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Innovative Industrial Properties

The President, Paul Smithers, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$200 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$210). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 16% of Paul Smithers's holding.

Insiders in Innovative Industrial Properties didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:IIPR Insider Trading Volume January 16th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Innovative Industrial Properties insiders own about US$94m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Innovative Industrial Properties Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Innovative Industrial Properties shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Innovative Industrial Properties insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Innovative Industrial Properties.

Of course Innovative Industrial Properties may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.