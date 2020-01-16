Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) closed at $83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.95% in that time.

IIPR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IIPR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IIPR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note IIPR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.42.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

