Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) closed the most recent trading day at $106.55, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 29.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IIPR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 26, 2020.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IIPR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.8% higher within the past month. IIPR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note IIPR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.71. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.73.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

