Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IIPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $241.53, the dividend yield is 2.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IIPR was $241.53, representing a -4.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $253.61 and a 115.17% increase over the 52 week low of $112.25.

IIPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). IIPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.99. Zacks Investment Research reports IIPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.2%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the iipr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IIPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IIPR as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS)

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)

Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 7.38% over the last 100 days. MJUS has the highest percent weighting of IIPR at 9.19%.

