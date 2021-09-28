Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IIPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $241.53, the dividend yield is 2.48%.
The previous trading day's last sale of IIPR was $241.53, representing a -4.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $253.61 and a 115.17% increase over the 52 week low of $112.25.
IIPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). IIPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.99. Zacks Investment Research reports IIPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.2%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the iipr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to IIPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have IIPR as a top-10 holding:
- ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS)
- AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
- Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)
- AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
- Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE).
The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 7.38% over the last 100 days. MJUS has the highest percent weighting of IIPR at 9.19%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.