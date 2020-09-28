Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IIPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $123.36, the dividend yield is 3.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IIPR was $123.36, representing a -5.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $130.25 and a 206.79% increase over the 52 week low of $40.21.

IIPR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). IIPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports IIPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 42.35%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IIPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IIPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IIPR as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust (TOKE)

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YOLO with an increase of 24.48% over the last 100 days. TOKE has the highest percent weighting of IIPR at 7.03%.

