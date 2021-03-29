Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IIPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of IIPR was $176.77, representing a -20.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $222.08 and a 173.32% increase over the 52 week low of $64.68.
IIPR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). IIPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.22. Zacks Investment Research reports IIPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 43.1%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IIPR Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to IIPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have IIPR as a top-10 holding:
- AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
- Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT)
- Cambria ETF Trust (TOKE)
- AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
- Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI).
The top-performing ETF of this group is YOLO with an increase of 103.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IIPR at 8.3%.
