Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IIPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $195.24, the dividend yield is 2.87%.
The previous trading day's last sale of IIPR was $195.24, representing a -12.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $222.08 and a 128.62% increase over the 52 week low of $85.40.
IIPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) and KE Holdings Inc (BEKE). IIPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.55. Zacks Investment Research reports IIPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.8%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IIPR Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to IIPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have IIPR as a top-10 holding:
- AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (IIPR)
- Cambria ETF Trust (IIPR)
- AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (IIPR)
- Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (IIPR)
- Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (IIPR).
The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 15.66% over the last 100 days. YOLO has the highest percent weighting of IIPR at 9.86%.
