Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased IIPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20.97% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $261.46, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IIPR was $261.46, representing a -9.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $288.02 and a 62.49% increase over the 52 week low of $160.91.

IIPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). IIPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.33. Zacks Investment Research reports IIPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.4%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the iipr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to IIPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IIPR as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS)

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 8.22% over the last 100 days. MJUS has the highest percent weighting of IIPR at 9.5%.

