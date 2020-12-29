Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IIPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.98% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $186.02, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IIPR was $186.02, representing a -6.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $199.35 and a 362.62% increase over the 52 week low of $40.21.

IIPR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). IIPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.09. Zacks Investment Research reports IIPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 50.92%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IIPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IIPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IIPR as a top-10 holding:

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS)

Cambria ETF Trust (TOKE)

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CNBS with an increase of 46.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IIPR at 8.2%.

