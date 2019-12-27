Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IIPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.21% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.35, the dividend yield is 5.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IIPR was $78.35, representing a -43.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.53 and a 79.5% increase over the 52 week low of $43.65.

IIPR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY). IIPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.43. Zacks Investment Research reports IIPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 99.25%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to IIPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IIPR as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YOLO with an decrease of -42.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IIPR at 6.44%.

