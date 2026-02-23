INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC Q4 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC (IIPR) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $30.70 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $39.46 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.1% to $66.65 million from $76.74 million last year.

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.70 Mln. vs. $39.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue: $66.65 Mln vs. $76.74 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.