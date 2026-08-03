Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $40.66 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $25.15 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $63.32 million from $62.89 million last year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $40.66 Mln. vs. $25.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $63.32 Mln vs. $62.89 Mln last year.

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