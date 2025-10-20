Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $54.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.73% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Innovative Industrial Properties in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $63.83 million, reflecting a 16.6% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.09 per share and a revenue of $262.45 million, signifying shifts of -21.05% and -14.93%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.65% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.3, so one might conclude that Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.